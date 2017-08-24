Ian Somerhalder has another reason to be in total awe of his wife.
In a new Instagram post, Nikki Reed decided to enjoy some time with her brother Nathan Reed.
Along the way, the actress revealed how she is recovering since welcoming a baby girl.
"This might make me feel like a badass but if you know Acro-yoga, you'll see it's really just a basic stretch," Nikki shared on Instagram while showcasing her flat stomach. "Can't do much yet, but while I wait and recover, I might as well do things that make me feel like superwoman with my big bro :)."
She added, "Thanks for the sweet afternoon Boog, I can't wait to get back into some serious moves with you."
And for those thinking Nikki is doing too much after giving birth, perhaps you should trust the expert or her brother Nathan.
"More stretches and rejuvenating postures. #Teamwork. This time with my beautiful, loving, caring sister who is now a proud mother of a gorgeous little girl," he wrote to his followers. "This easy pose stretches her hips, triceps and even her abdomen, which are of course still in repair mode. Of all the postures, there were a few that really felt amazing for her. This was one of them."
The energy consultant added, "Can you believe how amazing she looks? I swear she's already in proper shape to join me for the San Diego Triathlon next month..."
Earlier this month, E! News confirmed that Nikki and Ian welcomed a daughter named Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder. And while the couple has yet to reveal the first photo of their child, it's safe to say both parents are totally in love.
"Just a quick note to you my beautiful wife. You are briefly napping on the other side of the room after being an amazing mom all night so you'll read this when you wake..." he wrote while showcasing her Fit Pregnancy cover. "Seeing these images reminds me of those amazing 9 months that you sacrificed your whole being to grow our little one…Thank you for being my partner in this life and thank you for inspiring not just me but all others who read, hear or see what your soul gives us."