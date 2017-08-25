Another couple from the Bachelor franchise has decided to call it quits.

E! News has exclusively learned that Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi have broken up more than five months after viewers watched their proposal on The Bachelor finale.

"It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement," Nick and Vanessa tell E! News in an exclusive joint statement. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."

Ever since their televised proposal, the couple has spent most of their time in Los Angeles together. In fact, E! News caught up with the duo earlier this summer where they revealed how things were going.

"We're just not really spending a lot of time apart," Nick explained to us at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala. "She's spending a lot of time out here in L.A. and we'll keep doing that."