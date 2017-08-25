Girl on Top 2017 Round 4: Vote in the Elite 8 Now!

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jessica Alba

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Supergirl, Riverdale BTS

Melissa Benoist's Visit to the Riverdale Set Is the TV Crossover We Never Knew We Wanted

Jimmy Kimmel, Jay Leno

Jimmy Kimmel's Baby Boy Helped End His Feud With Jay Leno: "Jay and I Have Made Peace"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Girl on Top

Netflix, AMC, The CW, Starz, SyFy

Who's gonna be the girl on top?!?!

Only eight women remain in the competition, and we're back to tournament style for the elite eight. That means it's time for a few face offs, and time for you to get serious about your voting. 

Will Outlander's Caitriona Balfe prevail, or will Fear the Walking Dead's Alycia Debnam-Carey take her out? Could we see two stars of Sense8 make it to the final four? Could Eliza Taylor follow up her TV Scoop Awards win for best actress with a trip to the finals in Girl on Top? It's. Up. To. You.

Photos

TV Scoop Awards 2017: The Full List of Winners

As usual, vote for however many contenders as you want as many times as you want, and rally your fellow fans on Twitter with the hashtag #GirlonTop. This round will close Sunday, August 27 at 5 p.m. P.T., so get those voting fingers ready and get going! 

Girl on Top 2017: Elite 8
Alycia Debnam-Carey vs. Caitriona Balfe
46.5
53.5
Melanie Scrofano vs. Jamie Clayton
31.6
68.4
Eliza Taylor vs. Katie McGrath
74.1
25.9
Emily Bett Rickards vs. Tina Desai
78.0
22.0
TAGS/ Girl On Top , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.