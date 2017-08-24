Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxxcontinue to keep their unconfirmed relationship on the down-low.

The actor was photographed at The Commons at Calabasas in Southern California this week around the same time Holmes and her 11-year-old daughter Suri Cruise were also spotted at the upscale retail center. Foxx—dressed stylishly in a navy blue polo, khakis and wide-brimmed hat—picked up dessert from Menchie's Frozen Yogurt.

One source said that upon Foxx's departure, it appeared he was headed in the direction of Katie's home.

For years, the A-listers have fielded romance rumors, but have yet to either confirm or deny the status of their relationship. But as a second source explains, the Dawson's Creek alum and her man are still going strong.