Date night is the best night!
Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker are the living definition of relationship goals. So how do they keep their relationship fresh and stronger than ever? The secret is sushi and Netflix, duh!
E! News Carissa Culiner sat down with the two superstars and asked them to dish on a typical night out. "There's two ways to go," Eric shared. "I think it's nice to always get out of the house and go to like a nice steak house, or she's been into sushi lately so that's been nice."
"When I say sushi, I mean cooked sushi," Jessie corrected. "Like the fried shrimp tempura." But when they're not headed for a night on the town, they like to spend their time like everyone else—watching Netflix! "The other one is just like in our room. We kind of binge watch Netflix," Eric revealed.
As for the show they prefer? "Hart of Dixie, that's what we've been watching right now," Jessie shared. "And we'll just have little snacks or a little bowl of cereal in the bed, or our skinny popcorn. We did that last night. We just watched TV and just ordered room service. It was really fun!"
