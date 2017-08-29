Stand Out in a Crowd With This Edgy Topknot

When it comes to standing out in a crowd, TRESemmé hairstylist Justine Marjan knows a thing or two about it.

"If you're going to be dancing the night away, say, at a concert, an edgy topknot is the perfect, versatile style," explains the pro. For one, it keeps your hair out of your face. The look is also great for all hair types, but it works best on tresses shoulder-length or longer.

Take note: An edgy topknot is not your typical throw-and-go updo. It's less perfect than a stringent ballerina bun, but more sophisticated than a messy, bedhead version.

"The trick is to separate your hair into two sections. That really allows you to control the smoothness and keep it sleek-looking," notes Justine.

Here's how you do it: