Vanessa Hudgens Just Channeled '80s Cher With This Hair Look

Vanessa Hudgens is taking us back...way back.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge, who has been rocking a bob as of late, revealed mermaid-length hair on the show this week. "From short and chic to long and sleek," celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood captioned on Instagram. The beauty pro, who also works with Jessica Alba and Hailey Baldwin, decided to take Vanessa's look in another direction, reaching into his expansive beauty knowledge for something fresh. The result: Cher-like, bone-straight, black-as-night tresses.

"This week I was very inspired by the outfit. It has a plunging neckline and a very-'80s feel to it," he said. "So, going off that I decided to give Vanessa Cher hair—Queen of the '80s."