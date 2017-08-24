Gwen Stefani Talks New Glasses Collection, Family and Katy Perry on American Idol

Woman on fire! 

Gwen Stefani has proven that when she puts her mind to something, there is no stopping her. E! News' Catt Sadler caught up with the star at the press preview of her latest L.A.M.B. and gx by Gwen Stefani collections in West Hollywood and talked family, career and if she's considered signing on for the American Idol reboot. 

Gwen won't be back for next season of NBC's The Voice so that means she has room in her schedule to possibly judge another reality competition. "Umm that would be like, I don't know" Gwen said when asked if she thought about joining American Idol

Catt wasn't letting her off the hook that easy. "What if Katy Perry calls you up and she's like girl, the money's right," Catt asked. "She got all the money," Gwen joked. Don't hold your breath for the singer to join the judges table again anytime soon! Regardless, she's still having an amazing year.

"I had a really good summer," Gwen shared. "I almost had five weeks where I was just with the boys. Literally summertime to the point where I really can't wait for school to start."

As for what's next for the singer, she's taking it day by day. "I love being creative and I love music and all of it, but I also love to not do anything too—a lot," she said. "I'm more and more and more into it."

Catch the rest of the interview in the clip above! 

