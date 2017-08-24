Woman on fire!

Gwen Stefani has proven that when she puts her mind to something, there is no stopping her. E! News' Catt Sadler caught up with the star at the press preview of her latest L.A.M.B. and gx by Gwen Stefani collections in West Hollywood and talked family, career and if she's considered signing on for the American Idol reboot.

Gwen won't be back for next season of NBC's The Voice so that means she has room in her schedule to possibly judge another reality competition. "Umm that would be like, I don't know" Gwen said when asked if she thought about joining American Idol.

Catt wasn't letting her off the hook that easy. "What if Katy Perry calls you up and she's like girl, the money's right," Catt asked. "She got all the money," Gwen joked. Don't hold your breath for the singer to join the judges table again anytime soon! Regardless, she's still having an amazing year.