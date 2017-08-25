Nick Knight/V Magazine
Think you've seen every inch of Kylie Jenner? Think again.
E! News has an exclusive sneak peek at V Magazine issue 109, which stars the social media sensation and makeup mogul in her first-ever, completely nude photo spread. In the mag (hitting newsstands Aug. 31), 19-year-old Kylie wears a number of colorful sheer ensembles that expose every inch of her famous curves, including her nipples and backside.
"That was actually my first super nude shoot," Jenner recalled to V. "I always post sexy pictures, but have never really gone nude."
The Life of Kylie star brings the heat as she poses seductively under a spotlight, looking over her shoulder and arching her back. As for Kylie's glam, she opted for platinum blond waves and silver metallic eyeshadow. Va-va-voom, much?!
Kylie also described how she's grown accustomed to so many people keeping up with her famous family's lives for 10 years now.
"I don't know what it's like to not be in the spotlight," she shared. "That's normal to me. There's nothing you can do about it. There are so many great things about life, I'm just trying to focus on that."
And while fans have seen a remarkably more open and vulnerable side of Kylie on her E! reality series, there's a possibility even more private moments will be shared publicly in the future. "I do have a guy that follows me all the time. I just never show anyone the footage," she explained with a laugh. "Maybe one day."
For now, Jenner is still exploring a new lease on life following her split from Tyga. As she described in Sunday's episode of Life of Kylie, "I've had more fun this past month than I have in like years. Like the last three years of my life were just like a blur. I just stayed in the house all day."
She continued, "Now it's like, I feel like I can be more myself. I feel way more free. I'm just like really, genuinely happy right now."
And it shows! For more from Kylie, pick up the latest issue of V Magazine.
