Though both shows hail from uber-producer Greg Berlanti and Kara Danvers has been known to take part in more than a few crossovers in her day, sadly this visit is just that: A visit. The Vancouver-based productions happen to shoot on stages right next to one another, thus making it easy for Benoist to hop on over to Pop's in full costume at the speed of light. Or at least at the speed of a brisk walk. But hey, with all the weird things going down in the sleepy town of Riverdale, would an alien from the planet Krypton be totally out of place?

This isn't the first time that Benoist has been photographed alongside some of the stars of Riverdale, either. She posed for a pic with K.J. Apa (Archie) and Cole Sprouse (Jughead) last year, before Riverdale had even hit the airwaves.