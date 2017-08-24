Jennifer Love Hewitt, was that you?? And is that a perm??
The 38-year-old Party of Five, The Client List and Criminal Minds alum, who joined Instagram this week, posted on her page her first Throwback Thursday pic, which shows herself as one sassy-looking kid, wearing spectacular late '80s/early '90s styles, such as a beaded turtleneck, colorful bracelets and her then-wild hair tied in a top ponytail.
"My eleven year old self had a lot of confidence. #hairgoals#fashionist," she wrote.
"My eleven year old self had a lot of confidence. #hairgoals#fashionist," she wrote on Instagram.
"7th grade fake smile #tbt," the actress wrote on Instagram.
"Mom liked to play dress up. #tbt," she wrote.
"The true essence of me. #tbt," the actress wrote on Instagram.
"TBT This is what I was working with at age 14. Acne. Frizz. Haircuts by my friend @sorayaweddings and homemade jewelry cuz money was tight," the actress wrote on Instagram.
"Like now, I had days when I felt beautiful and proud and days when I felt low and despondent," she said. "Like now, I mostly tried not to worry about what I look like because I also have a powerful brain, lots of abilities, kindness and creativity and at the end of the day, those inner qualities are what I value the most about myself. But yeah, looking fine feels good too so, ya know, #balance The thing I know now that I didn't back then is that any energy I put into looking cute has to be about me and not about pleasing or attracting anybody else. Being praised for my looks is nice but not nearly as satisfying as being praised for my accomplishments or deeds."
"#tbt"
"#TBT me at 14 or 15 wearing a bedazzled shirt that said POPSTAR. (with chocolate in my teeth yerp)"
"#TBT to when I threw an anti valentines day party at @taolasvegas!! LOL!! Vegas!!! Come celebrate my birthday with me and my friends @taolasvegas in the @venetianVegas on the 4th of July!! Tickets at Taolasvegas.com/Events #ILoveTao and #MikeSnedegar"
"#TBT with @Shaq, this picture is too funny! Any ideas for a fun caption?"
"#TBT I think my posing was better at five"
"Ready to the show..How about the hairdo?? hahahaha #tbt #1992 #greatmemories"
"Me. #ThisIsWar. The #MARShawk. #ThrowbackThursday #tbt"
"My friend Seth #tbt"
"Flawless legends! Our queen @rupaulofficial with her childhood hero Diana Ross! #TBT"
*Baby and bee emojis*
"#TBT I miss you boo"
"#tbt can't think of a caption, sorta self explanatory isn't it? #finallythecatthatgoeswiththehouse"
"#TBT Not sure how old I am in this pic...9-ish?"
"#tbt so fresh & so clean clean"
"My grill in 1988"
"In honor of #TBT may I present the cover of my NEXXXT single"
"#tbt to the day my parents chose to print THIS shot..I can't imagine what the others must've looked like. #Iwaseithermauledbymylittlebabysisterorourpetcatfluffy #RIPfluffybutthatswhatyougetformaulingmyface"
"#TBT 2003 I auditioned for Star Search & America's Most Talented Kids that year. This was from a photoshoot for my 'portfolio' at the time. Lol This was also the one & only time I've ever had braids...never again. Omg. #braceface #13"
"In Cabo for my ❤️'s 25th birthday. #tbt"
"2004"
"#TBT dash dolls"
"#TBT Me & my best friend in the entire world on summer vacation at the beach. I don't know what year this is. OMG. We're cute, @bemoharris! #youngwildfree"
"#TBT being gnarly with my man Danger Mouse #GnarlsBarkley"
"#tbt to when I had the coolest overalls known to man and could've maybe taken a few lessons from @allanface about blush"
"Evidence that I've always loved #cats. #tbt"
"#tbt to @jessetyler in Modern Family's first marketing poster. Someone approved this!"
"Halloween dance circa 84? With @JacquieAddeo. My first #throwbackthursday"
"An Epic #ThrowbackThursday - me, a speedo, a lawnmower. Discuss....."
"TBT season 1 we were babies!!! @sleepinthegardn @lucyhale @shaym"
"Killing'em with my fro. At this time, those ears were listening to Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire and Michael Jackson. #TBT @i_am_other"
"#TBT: I think I've always known what's up. #ThugLife"
"TBT Go carting with Kanye in "$6000 pair of shoes that made it to the Paris news"
"#TBT 2007 Where it all started!!! Go @candiceai12 @kreeai12 #idolfinale #girlpower"
"#TBT to hanging out with Kenan and Kel (@therealkelmitchell) back in 1998!"
"My first day of school... :) #tbt"
"Jersey sisters"
"A lot of people in disbelief that @LanceBass and I went to prom together. He asked me with 12 roses and a cute note! #awesomedate"
"#throwbackRiRi the day I met and sang for Evan Rogers of SRP after school, my life has never been the same since I took this pic at 15"
"Ok everybody, here's a pic for you. I guess I've always been on the creative side. What a goofy kid, right?"
"O.M-G! The cast of "She's All That" #somanyweavesago #tbt #rp @adamshankman"
"The moment my husband told me I looked like The Beast in Beauty & the Beast #TBT"
"Wow... Just found this photo of my two besties and I @ 16yrs old. #tbt @joanierutledge & @jodyrebak #vancity #fireworks"
