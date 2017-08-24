Looking good, Brit!

Britney Spears recently posted on Instagram a video of her wearing a bright red sports bra over a purple bra and burgundy Nike shorts while working out outside with a Kettlebell and dumbbells to the tune of "Hot as Ice" from her 2007 album Blackout.

Same, Brit, same.

"Beautiful day for an outdoor workout!!!" she wrote.

Blackout, which went platinum, was seen as her big comeback record following years of personal turmoil.

The singer also recently posted on Instagram a mirror selfie in which she showcases her super toned arms, abs and legs while wearing a black and white bikini top and the same shorts.

"Staying focused," she wrote.