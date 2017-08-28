The summer is coming to a close and that means the season for warm-weather hookups is almost over. Every year as the winds of the solstice blow in, Hollywood (and the rest of the world) rushes to couple up. Summer love is a tale as old as time and this year did not disappoint, whether it was Jennifer Lopezand Alex Rodriguezgetting super serious or Ben Afflecksurprising the world with his new flame.

But not every summer hookup is created equal. And not every summer hookup is made to last the long haul (or even through the fall). That's where the E! News heat-meter comes in. We've evaluated each of the biggest couples of the summer decide who's hotter than hot and who...isn't.