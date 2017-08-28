The summer is coming to a close and that means the season for warm-weather hookups is almost over. Every year as the winds of the solstice blow in, Hollywood (and the rest of the world) rushes to couple up. Summer love is a tale as old as time and this year did not disappoint, whether it was Jennifer Lopezand Alex Rodriguezgetting super serious or Ben Afflecksurprising the world with his new flame.
But not every summer hookup is created equal. And not every summer hookup is made to last the long haul (or even through the fall). That's where the E! News heat-meter comes in. We've evaluated each of the biggest couples of the summer decide who's hotter than hot and who...isn't.
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez
This couple just will not quit. Day in and day out they seem to be falling more and more in love, and they're most definitely serving it to the world. Give the people want they want, right? But regardless of the social media love-fest, J-Rod has been romancing it up all summer, from partying in Miami to sightseeing in Paris. Not to mention the amount of money they've thrown down on private jets and elaborate French penthouse suites.
Engagement rumors are constantly swirling around this couple and it's safe to say that no one would be surprised if they decide to tie the knot at any point. JLo falls hard and fast and we'd be hard-pressed to find someone who won't cosign this union.
Minka Kelly & Jesse Williams
Gossip rags debated about the relationship status of Kelly and the Grey's Anatomy actor for months and then in July they were finally spotted in public on a movie date. They've been taking it slowly as far as their PDA is concerned because of Williams' messy divorce proceedings, but sources have told E! that they "really care about each other and are dating exclusively."
It's too early on to predict whether they'll last past the summer season, but chances are high for their success because of the strong friendship they forged before things turned romantic. Oh, and the fact that they're both insanely attractive doesn't hurt.
Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost
Welcome to the quintessential summer romance: The casual hookup that's becoming slightly less casual and thus making the relationship incredibly difficult to define. Jost and Johansson, who met while the actress was hosting SNL, were long the subjects of gossip over whether or not they were hooking up. E! News learned that this summer they elevated their status to "dating," which basically means that they've decided to also hang out during daylight hours and do things like go to dinner and attend each other's birthday parties.
So what does that predict about their future? Will they outlast the summer? It's nearly impossible to know. We do know that we like this slightly oddball pairing and that's enough for now.
Ben Affleck & Lindsay Shookus
If relationship heat-meters could be based solely on the effect that the news of the coupling had on society, Lindsay and Ben would probably break the scale. But that's not how heat-meters work.
So instead these two get a medium rating. They're a brand new couple who seem to be getting more and more serious, and the fact that they're both grown adults with children means that they're looking for a committed relationship, but we haven't quite seen the PDA to back things up. In other words, Shoofleck is no J-Rod.
Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima
And then there's these two. Kourtney's much-younger fling is everything that Scott Disickis not. He's mysterious. He's worldly. He's in his twenties. This couple is making out on a yacht in Cannes one minute and cavorting around the Egyptian pyramids the next. Will they prove to be lasting lovers? Er...take a guess. But heat is heat, friends.
Kate Hudson & Danny Fujikawa
The sheer coincidence of their summertime romance might lead many to believe that Hudson and new beau Danny Fujikawa are but a temporary fling, but their actions say otherwise. This is the first relationship that the actress has taken public since calling off her engagement to Matt Bellamy, and they've already met each other's families. Kate falls hard and fast and this seems to be the real deal.
Will they end up engaged? Who knows. But definitely expect them to be together as the winter winds blow through.