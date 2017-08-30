Hot mama alert!

Jessie James Decker has a smokin' hot bod and she's finally opening up about her diet and fitness secrets. The mom of two and star of Eric and Jessie knows that it's hard to eat right and exercise, that's why she swears by the South Beach Diet and just 20 minutes of circuits every day.

"It's tough, but I think the great thing about South Beach [Diet] is that I have the food at my home and I keep the snacks with me," she shared. "But the great thing is even if you don't have South Beach physically in your hands, you can still do South Beach."