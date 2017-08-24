Next year would technically mark the the 10-year reunion for the Wildcats class of 2008, and some people aren't entirely optimistic about what that would look like for Troy, Gabriella, Ryan, Sharpay, Chad and Taylor.
In fact, one fake, fan-made trailer for High School Musical 4—which was dubbed Once a Wildcat—actually kinda bummed us out (probably because it's all too relatable).
It features various clips from movies and shows that Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu and Monique Coleman have all worked on separately, splicing them together to create a plot line that makes the reunion look a little, well, bleak.
Essentially, the story focuses on the difficulties of growing up, especially when it comes to love, marriage and relationships.
Ryan admits he "took the fast-track to marriage and kids," while Sharpay appears to be doing well in her career, but it's really Troy and Gabriella that got us down.
From the looks of it, the former high school sweethearts haven't spoken much since graduation, and there seems to be some emotions still attached to their teenage relationship.
In fact, Gabrielle can't help but wonder if she should think about settling down as she approaches 30, while Troy admits he can't stop thinking about what she's doing.
At one point, Taylor even appears to be talking with Gabriella, asking, "Are you going to hold onto this...forever?"
Needless to say, it's got us a little emotional...and that seems to be the common feeling.
Tisdale tweeted out the trailer noting how "funny" and "creative" it was, but fans were not having it, responding, "funny??? What about my feelings? This is sad af."
The actress ended up apologizing, writing, "Sorry for making you guys cry! Just wanted to give a shout out to whoever made it!
The YouTube creator hsmutube actually explained the purpose behind the fake trailer, writing, "We're living in a time of reboots and remakes and so I thought it would be fun to see what Troy and Gabriella have been doing these past 10 years. Still wishing that one day they all come back to do a reunion movie."
As HSM fans know, a High School Musical 4 is definitely in the works. However, it won't feature Efron or Hudgens.
Rather, the film will focus on Sharpay and Ryan's cousin, who is an accomplished athlete as well as a talented musical theater star.