Wonder Woman is one of the best-reviewed superhero movies ever and continues to smash box office records. There's one scene in particular that struck—and continues to strike—a chord with viewers: The introduction of Wonder Woman. You probably just gasped remembering it.

Yes, the scene where Gal Gadot's Amazon princess took to the battlefield in No Man's Land and deflected bullets left, right and center. It's probably the most important scene in the movie, one director Patty Jenkins became obsessed with—and one that almost didn't happen.

"The thing about No Man's Land is I fully believed that that scene could and had to be all of that. I was like this is it, this is the reveal of Wonder Woman, this is the turning point of the movie, this is a huge shift in her dynamic with mankind and her involvement in that world," Jenkins said.