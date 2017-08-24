The Secret Behind How Celebs Travel With Their Kids

When having extra help isn't an option, staying organized is essential, no matter how long you plan to be away. "Try to plan your itinerary as early in advance as you can," Mercedes said. "Not only is it more cost effective, but it gives you a chance to talk to your children about where you are going and what they can expect as far as travelling."

While packing, include the items that make your kids feel most comfortable like blankies and special videos. This also means letting them eat their favorite snacks more than normal, like Luna and her Cheeto puffs. This might seem contrary, but Mercedes explained travel is not the time to keep strict boundaries around screen time or food habits. "Children do well with familiarity and traveling is the very opposite of what is familiar."

For a smoother trip, bring items that make life easier and, at the same time, won't cause issues at customs. Mercedes suggests mobile devices for entertainment and self-soothing. Diaper bags can double as purses, and toddlers can pick out their own backpacks to get excited about the journey before you even take off.

Pro tip: Look into shipping some of your items to your destination beforehand to bypass baggage claim.