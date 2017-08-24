Why Katy Perry Ended Her Feud With Calvin Harris

Getty Images
Getty Images
There is no more bad blood between Katy Perry and Calvin Harris.
In 2011, the two got involved in a Twitter feud after he canceled plans to open for the singer on tour at the last minute. The two later reconciled and even collaborated on new music. Earlier this year, Harris released a new single, "Feels," which featured Perry, as well as Big Sean and Pharrell Williams.
"I saw Calvin actually at [the] Vanity Fair Oscar party. We just bumped into each other and he's like, 'Oh, you know, it's so funny, I think I have a song that maybe you should come check out,'" Perry said in an interview on Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM radio show On-Air With Ryan Seacrest Wednesday. "I was like, 'Cool,' because we'd always meant to work together for years and years and years."
"We'd had little falling outs here and there," she added. "We'd had some public Twitter spats and it was like, eight years or so had passed. It was time to put all that behind us. Then he played me this one part for this new song called ‘Feels' and I was like, ‘Oh yeah.' This is like my favorite song off the record. I was just down to do it."
FYI ALL UK & IRELAND RELATED SHOWS @CalvinHarris will NOT be joining in on the fun and has CANCELLED last minute.— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 28, 2011
Perry made her comments a day before she released her new star-studded music video "Swish Swish."
Many people have speculated the track about fellow singer Taylor Swift , Harris' ex-girlfriend, with whom Perry has also feuded, and that the video is a response to Swift's "Bad Blood" clip.
Perry said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in May that "Swish Swish" represents the liberation from all the negative that doesn't serve you" and said on the Today show in June that the song is "not about anyone in particular."
She then extended an olive branch to Swift, saying, "All I need to say to her is I love her and God bless her on her journey."
Perry also talked to Seacrest days before she will take the stage at the Forum in Los Angeles to host the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, where she will also perform several songs.
"I don't really know what to expect because there's a lot of spontaneity on that show, so I'm just gonna have to like, catch every curve ball that comes at me and laugh," Perry said. "I'm basically just gonna laugh the whole way through."