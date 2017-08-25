Careful, Game of Thrones, your impatience is showing.

With one finale and one final season left in its tank, the HBO hit series has cut its own brake lines and put both feet on the gas pedal, running through storylines, battles and plot faster than you can spell Targaryen. (Yep, had to just Google-check myself. Still.)

But is it too much too soon?

Yes, it's almost laughable to think that after six years GOT could be moving too quickly, but season seven's penultimate episode, "Beyond the Wall," has me questioning why David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are in such a damn rush to hit the finish line (and why they felt the need to trim the two final seasons' episode orders).