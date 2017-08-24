Even before she married Prince Charles in 1981, Princess Diana, merely "Lady Diana Spencer" back then, had bad experiences with the paparazzi following her every move...
A new documentary, entitled Diana and the Paparazzi, shows that from the very beginning, before Charles and Diana were even set to be married, the then-teen, who died years later in a car crash after being chased by the paparazzi in Paris, had a negative relationship with the shutterbugs.
The doc, which airs on The Smithsonian Channel, shows how Diana's first formal brush with the paparazzi was extremely negative, and would foreshadow the media's obsessive relationship with the royal that contributed to her untimely death.
Tim Graham/Getty Images
One particular clip that documents the early relationship with the paps explains that in her first official interaction with photographers, she posed in front of a sunny backdrop, which made it appear as if her dress was see through, and caused the young soon-to-be royal a great deal of embarrassment.
The clip also shows rarely seen footage of Charles talking about when he first met the then-16-year-old three years before their engagement. "I remember thinking what a very jolly and amusing and attractive 16-year-old she was," confessed the then-31-year-old.
According to The Smithsonian Channel's website, "In her first years as a royal, Princess Diana was as fascinated with the press as they were with her. She went on to grace every magazine cover and quickly became the most photographed woman in the world. But over the years, the relationship changed, becoming more invasive and in many opinions, dangerous. Decades after her fatal car crash in Paris, we reveal the inside story of Diana's entanglement with the paparazzi, presented through rarely seen footage and testimony from those who protected her and those who photographed her."
Diana and the Paparazzi airs on The Smithsonian Channel on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m.