The episodes will air each weekday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the exception of 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. when E!'s daytime talk show Daily Pop airs.

Get ready to celebrate the power of K, Dolls!

Following the Kardash-a-thon and the 10th Anniversary special, which is hosted by Ryan Seacrest, get ready for the season 14 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Oct. 1 at 9pm!

The new season will follow Kim Kardashian as she re-immerses herself into public life while Khloe Kardashian's relationship with Tristan Thompson gets even more serious. Kourtney Kardashian embraces the single life and Kendall Jenner finds herself under an immense amount of pressure in her career.