Celebrate 10 Years of Keeping Up With the Kardashians With a Look Back at the Family's Best Show Moments Ever!
It's a Kardash-a-thon…bible!
In honor of the 10-year anniversary of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, E! Is excited to announce a marathon of every episode ever! The Kardash-a-thon: Every Episode Ever marathon begins Monday, Aug. 28 and will run for four weeks leading up to the 90-minute Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special airing on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m.
In addition to all 13 seasons of Keeping Up, fans can also relive all the spin-offs, including Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney & Kim Take New York, Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, Khloe & Lamar and Kourtney & Khloe Take The Hamptons.
The episodes will air each weekday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with the exception of 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. when E!'s daytime talk show Daily Pop airs.
Get ready to celebrate the power of K, Dolls!
Following the Kardash-a-thon and the 10th Anniversary special, which is hosted by Ryan Seacrest, get ready for the season 14 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Oct. 1 at 9pm!
The new season will follow Kim Kardashian as she re-immerses herself into public life while Khloe Kardashian's relationship with Tristan Thompson gets even more serious. Kourtney Kardashian embraces the single life and Kendall Jenner finds herself under an immense amount of pressure in her career.
Watch the Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special Sunday, Sept. 24 at 9 p.m., then don't miss the season 14 premiere on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m., only on E!
The first words spoken on the show were Kim saying "I hate you all" in the first episode
Scott Disick didn't meet the real Todd Kraines until a long time after he started prank calling Kris.
They walked down the aisle after knowing each other only one month.
TJ is Tito Jackson's son and their date was at a McDonald's.
They met via cell phone before they met in person.
Mason and Reign Disick share the same birthday five years apart. Mason was born Dec. 14, 2009 and Reign was born Dec. 14, 2014.
Kim was in several episodes of The Simple Life with former BFF Paris Hilton.
Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé & Lamar, Sex With Brody, Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, Dash Dolls, I Am Cait, Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, Rob & Chyna and Life of Kylie.
The family actually found Kim's missing diamond earring minutes after she lost it in the ocean on the infamous Bora Bora trip episode of KUWTK.
Kim released her song "Jam" in 2011.
In the valley.
E!
On an episode of Life of Kylie, Kylie revealed she never went to prom because she was home schooled.
The same weekend KUWTK premiered, Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? was the No. 1 movie at the box office. Coincidentally, Kim would appear in Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor in 2013.
Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Just like lots of other pre-teens!
Kim filmed a pilot for a 2007 MTV series that never aired. The pilot co-stars Phil of the Future's Raviv Ullman
Beyoncé used Kim Kardashian's OB-GYN to deliver her twins Runi and Sir. In fact, Dr. Paul Crane has delivered all the babies in the Kardashian family.
Kourtney Mary Kardashian
They got engaged at AT&T Park in San Francisco.
Kim won a bid for three of the famed actress' jade and diamond Lorraine Schwartz bangles at an auction.
Rob's Arthur George sock line is a combination of his middle name and his father's
They're boxes filled with memorabilia from past relationships and old boyfriends.
Kourtney's son Mason calls the KUWTK camera crew "the filmers."
The show aired in 2005.
Kylie's favorite emoji is the red heart that's with the spade, diamond and club emojis (not the heart with the other colored hearts).
Kim asked Kylie to dye her hair all black but Kylie never did.
But she now goes by just Kris.
Deena Katz, the current casting director for Dancing With the Stars, came up with the idea for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She was at Kris' house one night and said, "This is a reality show — I think you should really talk to Ryan Seacrest." After Katz connected Kris and Ryan, the show immediately took off.
Ghee is clarified butter.
So it's not cold on her skin.
Todd's dad is Larry Kraines. Larry and Robert Kardashian went to high school together and have been friends ever since.
During her pregnancies Kim gets very high blood pressure and swelling.
The family's Calabasas children's boutique Smooch was actually opened in 2003, 6 years before their first DASH store opened.
She had to yell 'cut" and "rolling" all day.
Kendall's is on Nov. 3 and Kris' is Nov. 5.
She actually went through the windshield!
Yes, really.
Leah Jenner, who's married to Brandon Jenner, sang it.
They have the same tattoo on their lower back.
After Kris' late friend Nicole Brown Simpson.
Her grandkids call her Lovey.
Kris also battles the dry, itchy skin condition.
She got them as a 22nd birthday gift.
Kim executive produced BFFs Jonathan Cheban and Simon Huck's 2010 E! reality show The Spin Crowd about their PR business.
She loves the late movie star.
He ran cross country.
After her mother.
Kourtney attended college in Tucson.
Scott grew up in the Jewish faith.
