2017 MTV Video Music Awards: 10 Things to Know About the Always Unpredictable Spectacle

Houston, it's time for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Music lovers are now just hours away from the 34th annual VMAs, which broadcasts live from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. tomorrow night. As per usual when it comes to the typically controversy-filled spectacle, expect the unexpected. Yes, the VMAs is the award show for moments like Kanye West's infamous "Imma let you finish, but..." rant. 

Unpredictability aside, E! News is breaking down what viewers at home can look forward to catching. For starters, the VMAs red carpet is almost always one for the Hollywood history books; plus, there are almost 20 different artists and acts expected to grace the stage with showstopping performances of their own. 

10 Things to Know

That's not all, though! Keep scrolling for 10 need-to-know facts about the 2017 VMAs before strapping on your astronaut's helmet, grabbing the popcorn and turning on MTV's biggest event of the year. 

Katy Perry, 2017 MTV VMAs

David LaChapelle

Ready for Blast Off

Will you be Katy Perry's witness? The pop star is set to host the star-studded event, and she's taking the role quite seriously. "I've been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I'm on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson," Perry announced to E! News. "Come Aug. 27, I'll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids."

Pink, Beautiful Trauma

Ryan Aylsworth/RCA Records

Think Pink!

With six Video Music Awards to her name, 18 nominations and an even larger repertoire of iconic visuals, it makes total sense that Pink would receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this year. She's also scheduled to perform—fingers crossed for a "Lady Marmalade" reunion! After all, it did win Video of the Year back in 2001. 

Kendrick Lamar, 2016 Grammy Awards, Show

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NARAS

Not-So Humble Brag

Kendrick Lamar's year just keeps getting better. He dominates the competition with eight nominations, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best Hip-Hop Video, for "HUMBLE." The rapper faces off against Bruno Mars ("24K Magic"), Alessia Cara ("Scars to Your Beautiful"), DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller ("Wild Thoughts") and The Weeknd ("Reminder") for the evening's most coveted honor. 
 

The Weeknd

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

A Close Second

Trailing closely behind Kung Fu Kenny in nomination count is The Weeknd and Katy Perry, who start off the 2017 VMAs with five noms each. Perry's "Chained to the Rhythm" and "Bon Appetit" received recognition in technical categories like Best Direction and Best Visual Effects, while Selena Gomez's beau may go home with Artist or Video of the Year. As always, it's anyone's guess. 

Miley Cyrus, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Show

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Miley's Return

Miley Cyrus' finger foam tryst at the 2013 VMAs feels like a distant memory nowadays, especially with the former wild child's recent rebranding efforts. She'll return to the VMAs stage on Sunday to perform her latest single, "Younger Now." Other artists scheduled to perform include Katy Perry, Kendrick Lamar, Fifth HarmonyShawn Mendes, Thirty Seconds to MarsLordeEd SheeranLogicPost MaloneGucci Mane and Julia Michaels

Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Joe Jonas, Cole Whittle, DNCE, EMA's, MTV Europe Music Awards

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images for MTV

Cake By Sin City

And speaking of performers, MTV recently announced that the show will feature two performances broadcast live from Las Vegas. DNCE and Rod Stewart will team up to perform the latter's classic hit "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy" and Demi Lovato will bring down the house with her Song of Summer-nominated track, "Sorry Not Sorry." 

Rihanna, MTV VMA Video Vanguard, 2016

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

One Small Step for Man...

In keeping with an influx of change at the network, the VMAs is doing away with the "Moonman" trophy in favor of a gender-free space traveler, henceforth dubbed the "Moon Person." In an interview with the New York Times, MTV's president Chris McCarthy explained, "Why should it be a man? It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist.

Cardi B

Prince Williams/WireImage

Pre-Show Party

Before K.P. officially kicks things off, she'll pass the baton to Lil Yachty while he hosts the VMAs pre-show held at The Forum. Hip-hop's breakout diva Cardi B will perform as well as indie-pop group Bleachers and R&B singer Khalid

Justin Bieber, Jingle Ball 2016, Show

Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Summer of Despacito

For the first time ever, music lovers cast their vote for Song of Summer via Snapchat. We'd put money on Justin BieberLuis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's remix of "Despacito" as the clear standout, but they're up against a strong group of contenders. Other nominees include Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane ("Down"), Camila Cabello ft. Quavo ("OMG"), Ed Sheeran ("Shape of You"), Demi Lovato ("Sorry Not Sorry"), Shawn Mendes ("There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back"), DJ Khaled ft. Bryson Tiller and Rihanna ("Wild Thoughts") and Lil Uzi Vert ("XO Tour Llif3"). 

Taylor Swift Concert

Larry Busacca/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Surprises in Store?

And now for the question on everyone's mind: Will Taylor Swift show up to the VMAs?! She's officially announced her new album, titled Reputation, and there's plenty of reports circulating that indicate T. Swift could make her comeback (or play some part) at the big event. Only time will tell!

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards air live on MTV on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m ET.

