How to Decorate Your Home Office Like a Millennial

by Taylor Stephan

Branded: Millennial Office

Working from home used to be so taboo, but these days everyone does it.

From bloggers to stay-at-home moms to entrepreneurs, pretty much everyone needs that quiet creative space that's all their own. But having a dedicated area to get your work done (whatever it may be) is the easy part.

Once you've decided on a location, you have to decorate it. And how you decorate it says a lot about you. For instance, if you're in the millennial set, go for the metallic. Lots of gold sculptures, brass chair legs and more.

And then there's fabric: Whatever you do make sure it's luxe. A furry white rug, a plush pink bench or a stuffed leather chair are all good options.

Just think of millenial style as a cross between cute and sophisticated. 

Branded: Millennial Office

Desk Accessories

Kate Spade Strike Gold Assortment Desk Set, $76

Branded: Millennial Office

Leather Office Chair

Meelano 16" Leather Office Chair With Lumbar Support, $372

Branded: Millennial Office

Animal Figurine

8 Oak Lane Elephant Figurine, $42

Branded: Millennial Office

Area Rug

E Carpet Gallery Royale Sexto Handmade Ivory Area Rug, $104

Branded: Millennial Office

Round Tray

Joss & Main Charley Round Tray, $25

Branded: Millennial Office

Mirrored Desk

Emma Mirrored Desk, $1,095

Branded: Millennial Office

Floor Lamp

Cupcakes and Cashmere Ombre Glass 62" LED Standard Floor Lamp, $134

Branded: Millennial Office

Upholstered Bench

Worlds Away Stella Bamboo Upholstered Bench, $1,385

Branded: Millennial Office

Gold Statue

Urchin Decor in Gold, $26

Branded: Millennial Office

Desk Calendar

Sugar Paper Classic Desk Calendar, $62

Branded: Millennial Office

Canvas Print

Joss & Main Gilded Map Canvas Print, $45

Branded: Millennial Office

Candle

Parachute Scented Candle, $39

Branded: Millennial Office

Console Table

New Pacific Direct Marcio Console Table, $427

Branded: Millennial Office

Chandelier

Y Decor 12-Light Sputnik Chandelier, $630

Branded: Millennial Office

Writing Desk

Orren Ellis Casale Writing Desk, $65

Branded: Millennial Office

Accent Tray

Joss & Main Elle Eyelashes Accent Tray, $23

Into it, aren't you? 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

