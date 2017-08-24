How to Decorate Your Home Office Like a Millennial

Working from home used to be so taboo, but these days everyone does it.

From bloggers to stay-at-home moms to entrepreneurs, pretty much everyone needs that quiet creative space that's all their own. But having a dedicated area to get your work done (whatever it may be) is the easy part.

Once you've decided on a location, you have to decorate it. And how you decorate it says a lot about you. For instance, if you're in the millennial set, go for the metallic. Lots of gold sculptures, brass chair legs and more.