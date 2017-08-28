Do Eric Decker Jr. and Vivianne Rose Decker take after mommy or daddy?
Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker revealed to E! News' Carissa Culiner that their children just might be equal parts athlete and musician. "I think Eric might be the singer. He's an athlete too," Eric shares. "Vivi is like so into gymnastics right now."
In fact, the doting parents revealed that she just might have a career in the big leagues. "They pulled us aside and they're like, 'You need to take this seriously. She's incredible.' So that's been really cool," Jessie shared. Luckily for Vivi, her mom already has an in with one of the best gymnasts in the world.
"Aly Raisman is a good girlfriend of mine who's an Olympic champion and she has been so sweet. She sends us all this gear all the time," Jessie explained. "I'm like, you need to like give Vivi some one on one lessons. She's really serious about it and she's only three."
See the sweet moment in the clip above!
Watch the season three premiere of Eric & Jessie Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 p.m., only on E!