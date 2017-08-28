Do Eric Decker Jr. and Vivianne Rose Decker take after mommy or daddy?

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker revealed to E! News' Carissa Culiner that their children just might be equal parts athlete and musician. "I think Eric might be the singer. He's an athlete too," Eric shares. "Vivi is like so into gymnastics right now."

In fact, the doting parents revealed that she just might have a career in the big leagues. "They pulled us aside and they're like, 'You need to take this seriously. She's incredible.' So that's been really cool," Jessie shared. Luckily for Vivi, her mom already has an in with one of the best gymnasts in the world.