Here we go again!

Dancing With the Stars' 25th season is set to premiere on Monday, Sept. 18, with the celebrity contestants yet to be revealed. But fans were treated to a big announcement on Thursday morning, when the roster of professional dancers was revealed on Good Morning America. The roster includes many fan-favorites—and a few returning faces.

It'll be husband vs. wife when Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd return to the ballroom for a dance battle. Val Chmerkovskiy is also in the mix to make it an even bigger family affair.