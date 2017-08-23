Presley Gerber and Cayley King's Cutest Photos From Their Picture-Perfect Romance

Presley Gerber, Cayley King

Instagram

Sorry, ladies, Cindy Crawford's hot model son Presley Gerber is very much taken; and he's living life with his new girlfriend Cayley King.

The 18-year-old and the 19-year-old, who is also a model, stepped out together earlier this summer. The two have posted on their Instagram pages a slew of cute pics of the two spending quality time together. And of course, we cannot forget the PDA.

The two attended the 2017 Met Gala together in May and celebrated Presley's 18th birthday together this past July.

"Happy birthday my love you're the sweetest ever thanks for being your goofy self and always making me laugh #eighteen," Cayley wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of her beau smiling on a reclining patio chair.

Presley Gerber, Cayley King

Instagram

Cuties

"No caption," Cayley wrote on Instagram.

Cayley King, Presley Gerber

Buckner/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Stylish Love

The two pose at the Moschino fashion show in L.A.

Presley Gerber, Cayley King

Instagram

But First...

Let us take a selfie.

Presley Gerber, Cayley King

Instagram

Nothing Says Love...

...like a joint bathroom selfie.

Presley Gerber, Cayley King

Instagram

Met Gala Date

"Not a bad team for the Met [Gala]," Presley wrote on Instagram.

Presley Gerber, Cayley King

Instagram

Awww

Kisses!

A month earlier Cayley and Presley got cuddly in Los Angeles at the Moschino fashion show, where they each walked the runway.

 Cayley posted on Instagram a selfie of the two backstage as well as another photo of the two embracing at the event, writing, "Handsome fellow I got here."

