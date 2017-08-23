Sorry, ladies, Cindy Crawford's hot model son Presley Gerber is very much taken; and he's living life with his new girlfriend Cayley King.

The 18-year-old and the 19-year-old, who is also a model, stepped out together earlier this summer. The two have posted on their Instagram pages a slew of cute pics of the two spending quality time together. And of course, we cannot forget the PDA.

The two attended the 2017 Met Gala together in May and celebrated Presley's 18th birthday together this past July.

"Happy birthday my love you're the sweetest ever thanks for being your goofy self and always making me laugh #eighteen," Cayley wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of her beau smiling on a reclining patio chair.