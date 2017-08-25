"Gimme More"? At the 2007 MTV VMAs, Britney Spears appeared to not give less of a damn.

In 2007, the pop star had a public meltdown. She shaved her own head at a Los Angeles salon, attacked a paparazzo's SUV with an umbrella and spent time in rehab.

That September, almost 10 years ago, Spears released a comeback single, "Gimme More." Wearing a black sequinned bikini, mid-calf boots and hair extensions, she performed the song for the first time at the 2007 MTV VMAs. It marked her first major performance in three years. The performer who became famous for her amazing VMAs performances, gave a lackluster, seemingly unenthusiastic one, complete with lip-syncing.

"She, like, really wanted to sing, but she just couldn't," a friend of Spears told E! News at the time. "She would have had to wear one of those headset things and they are so not cute."

"It was one bad thing after another," the friend added. "Brit was bummed out that she had to sing to track, and then her heel broke so she couldn't even dance so great."

Viewers and professional critics were far from impressed. The BBC's David Willis said her performance would "go down in the history books as being one of the worst to grace the MTV Awards."

Most of her fans stood by her. Chris Crocker became a viral sensation after he posted a video in which he tearfully defended Spears.