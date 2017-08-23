It's not just that the former president and first lady are a couple of class acts—that doesn't always translate to the offspring. But the Obamas were easily the most involved parents yet to wear the mantle of first couple, so Malia seems to have benefited from her mom and dad's obvious interest in what she's up to (and who she's with, and how late, and who's driving, and...).

Major scandals among the children of sitting and former presidents are also actually pretty unusual (or were, till now), especially considering the numerous potential pitfalls that await when it's time for the famous-by-proxy kids to leave the nest. It could be that the 44 men who previously occupied the office just got really lucky, or there is something in the genetic makeup that prompts the kids to ultimately go the dignified route.

Not every first son and daughter lived full-time in the White House. Malia and Sasha Obamaare the first young girls to reside there since Chelsea Clinton, and Barron Trump is the first adolescent son in residence since John F. Kennedy Jr. But for the ones who did, as it is with any child who grows up in extremely abnormal circumstances, no matter how much their parents strive to make it "normal," it isn't—and in this day and age, it takes a deliberate retreat from public life to shake the media's interest once they're interested. And even if they were already out of the house when their dads became president, at the end of the day any first kid (or teenager) is still human and subject to making mistakes that invariably will draw an oversized amount of attention.