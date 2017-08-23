Damn, Henry Cavill Really Loves His Girlfriend Lucy Cork

Dave Benett / Getty Images for Jaeger-LeCoultre
Is Henry Cavill campaigning to be named Boyfriend of the Year?
On Wednesday, the 34-year-old actor publicly professed his love for Lucy Cork, whom he's been romantically linked to since early July. The couple met when they were working on the set of Mission: Impossible 6, where Cork is Rebecca Ferguson's stunt double; Cork has previously stepped in for Sofia Boutella and Annabelle Wallis in The Mummy, Cobie Smulders in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Felicity Jones in Inferno and Alicia Vikander in Testament of Youth.
To show Cork some love, Cavill published a video of her sparring with a boxing coach via Instagram and included a personal, inspirational caption for his 3.6 million followers to read.
"We've all been hurt, we've all got it wrong, trusted the wrong person, made the wrong bet, turned the wrong way, made THAT mistake. What we've experienced is important, it defines us," the British movie star wrote. "But what is more important, and often forgotten, is that we decide how it defines us. The experience, decision or moment itself does not. Others will almost always try and define you by past transgressions more quickly than your past successes."
If anyone thought Cavill leads a perfect life, think again.
"I've made mistakes," the actor said. "I've been someone I'm not proud of plenty of times. I've fallen down. I've loved the wrong person. I've failed. I've been hurt. I've hurt. That's life! In life we are going to get it wrong...a lot. What I've tried to do and still try to do each time though is recognize those mistakes and mold them to my advantage. Make them a way to better myself. We've all had a bad experience thanks to someone else. Don't let that bad experience decide how and who you are. Don't let it hold you back from love or success or giving something a go. Don't vent your pain onto or at others in an attempt to bring them down and hold them back and cry your fury to the world. Don't let it turn you into the monster that hurt you."
"Use that experience! Run with it. Take the sum of your past and make it your tool to approach the future with. Move forward and love the experiences you have, use them to define you and make you the best version of yourself that is humanely possible. Your life is yours and will be whatever you want it to be," Cavill continued. "Love, grow, pursue, strive, challenge yourself."
In summation, Cavill wrote, "Be afraid so that you can be brave."
As for Cork, Cavill explained that the video is an example of "what positive forward motion, determination, bravery, strong will, dedication and self respect looks like." Feeling proud, he said, "This is my Lucy. She is one of the best stuntwomen in the world. She has defined herself. She continues to define herself. She grows, everyday. She is Lucy Cork because she says so."
