Damn, Henry Cavill Really Loves His Girlfriend Lucy Cork

Is Henry Cavill campaigning to be named Boyfriend of the Year?

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old actor publicly professed his love for Lucy Cork, whom he's been romantically linked to since early July. The couple met when they were working on the set of Mission: Impossible 6, where Cork is Rebecca Ferguson's stunt double; Cork has previously stepped in for Sofia Boutella and Annabelle Wallis in The Mummy, Cobie Smulders in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, Felicity Jones in Inferno and Alicia Vikander in Testament of Youth.

To show Cork some love, Cavill published a video of her sparring with a boxing coach via Instagram and included a personal, inspirational caption for his 3.6 million followers to read.

"We've all been hurt, we've all got it wrong, trusted the wrong person, made the wrong bet, turned the wrong way, made THAT mistake. What we've experienced is important, it defines us," the British movie star wrote. "But what is more important, and often forgotten, is that we decide how it defines us. The experience, decision or moment itself does not. Others will almost always try and define you by past transgressions more quickly than your past successes."