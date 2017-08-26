One Direction Kisses, Britney Spears Inspiration & the Brooklyn Bridge: Relive Katy Perry's Most Unforgettable MTV VMA Moments

Katy Perry is running the show. 

With five nominations, the songstress is gearing up for her one of her biggest years at the MTV Video Music Awards yet. To top it all off, the star is performing and she's hosting for the first time

"I've been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I'm on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson," Perry told E! News in a statement. "Come Aug. 27, I'll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids."

"We're thrilled to have global phenomenon Katy Perry as the host and a performer at the 2017 VMAs," added Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent, Global Entertainment Group, Viacom. "She is at the forefront of music culture and the perfect person to anchor this year's show, which promises to be one of the most diverse and music-filled in VMA history."

Though it's her first time running the show, she's no stranger to taking center stage at the MTV VMAs. In fact, her history with the annual ceremony is arguably as colorful and entertaining as the show itself. 

If you need to jog your memory ahead of Perry's big night, revisit her boldest moments yet here:

Katy Perry, Joe Perry, 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, VMA

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Rock Star Debut

For her first MTV Video Music Award performance ever, this year's host took the stage like a rock star with fellow "Perry," Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, to perform "We Will Rock You."

Katy Perry, 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, VMA

PA Images via Getty Images

Three Times the Charm

Perry saw her first win in 2011 when she took home not one, but three (!) moonmen for "Video of the Year," "Best Collaboration" and "Best Direction." 

Katy Perry, One Direction, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, 2012 MTV Video Music Awards, VMA

Getty Images

Pucker Up!

While she won yet again in 2012, One Direction fans definitely considered her a winner when she got to kiss every member of the boy band after presenting them with the award for "Best Pop Video." 

Richard Simmons, Katy Perry, MTV Video Music Awards , VMA

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV

A Smooch From Simmons

Though the songstress was not a nominee in 2013, she made a splash on the red carpet all the same when she got a kiss on the hand from none other than Richard Simmons

Katy Perry, 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Taking the Show to New Heights

Later that night, Perry took the show to a new level with a performance of her hit "Roar" in epic Big Apple fashion—outside with the Brooklyn Bridge as her backdrop and throngs of fans crowded around to take it all in.  

Katy Perry, MTV VMAs 2014

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

A Tale of Two Pop Princesses

For her last appearance at the ceremony to date, Perry decided to channel another pop princess for her outfit: Britney Spears. The songstress sported an updated version of the denim dress Spears wore to the American Music Awards back in 2001 and was accompanied by rapper Riff Raff, who dressed as the Justin to her Britney. 

"Just when I thought the denim dress had retired....you bring it back!" Spears tweeted at the star in approval. "You looked amazing tonight bb."

We'll just have to wait and see what she has in store for this year's ceremony on Sunday at 5 p.m. PT. Cue the fireworks!

