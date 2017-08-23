Malia Obama Joins List of Famous Harvard Students

Malia Obama has officially entered Elle Woods territory.

The 19-year-old eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama was spotted with her family as they helped her move into a Harvard University dorm on the college's campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts Monday. A passe- by posted a video of the U.S. leader on Facebook.

This will mark Malia's freshman year at the Ivy League school, where classes begin next week, and her major has not been revealed. The former president's daughter had recently spent a gap year traveling and working as an intern at the Weinstein Company film studio, which had followed past stints working on the set of Girls and the Halle Berryseries Extant, and the U.S. Embassy in Spain.

Malia was spotted outdoors Tuesday chatting with a group of other students and sipping water while standing near a brick building as a Run the Jewels song wafted from a nearby speaker system, The Boston Globe reported. Nobody tried to get her attention and no phones came out and she declined an interview while returning a handshake, the newspaper said.