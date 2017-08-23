Taylor Swift has new music coming out soon, which means a lot of things.
First and foremost, the announcement of her upcoming album Reputation—which is slated to be released Nov. 10—means we're going to have a whole new collection of songs to add to our "Rocking Out in the Car" playlist as well as a plethora of new music videos to fill our breaks at work or school.
And, of course, new music videos mean there's bound to be some new hotties for us to feast our eyes upon.
As any real T.Swift fan knows, the girl has great taste when it comes to picking out the dudes to play her boyfriends or love interests in her music videos.
Seriously, think all the way back to that blonde hunk (Tyler Hilton) who had our hearts aflutter in "Teardrops on My Guitar," or Stephen Colletti in "White Horse," or as recent as Scott Eastwood's appearance in "Wildest Dreams"—they're all so damn hot!
In fact, since we have some time until her new videos come out, let's rank all of Swift's music video boyfriends from the past:
Vevo; Instagram
Collins—with his piercing blue eyes and emo-style hair (which was all the rage back then)—was an actor cast to play Swift's Chevy-driving boyfriend in "Tim Mcgraw."
Vevo; Getty Images
We'll never forget the heart-breaking story of hunky Hilton (aka Drew) falling for another girl in the singer's "Teardrops on My Guitar."
Vevo; Getty Images
With his bright blonde hair and piercing blue eyes, Hemingway made our hearts flutter as he took Swift's hand in marriage in "Mine." You also might recognize him from The Covenant, Black Swan or Into the Darkness.
Vevo; Getty Images
While you may remember Gaston from his days dating Miley Cyrus or his time on the reality TV series Nashville Star, we remember him for playing Romeo in Swift's "Love Story."
Vevo; Getty Images
A male model from Latvia, Asmanis has strutted his stuff for Louis Vuitton and Miu Miu, but most importantly, he played Swift's former lover in "Back to December."
Vevo; Getty Images
We love a man in uniform, and Gilford did it justice when he played Swift's military boyfriend in "Ours."
Vevo; Instagram
Sandy was a retired NFL player who took to acting after his days on the field. He also played the pickup-truck-driving dude in the picture Swift hoped to burn.
Vevo; Getty Images
We still smile whenever we see a GIF of Till holding up the "Wish You Were" sign in "You Belong With Me." He's such a cutie!
Vevo; Getty Images
OK, so Colletti was the southern Cali boyfriend of our dreams when we watched him on Laguna Beach, but he only became even swoonier (we made that word up) when he debuted his "face of an angel" in Swift's "White Horse" music video.
Vevo; Getty Images
We couldn't help but compare Mills—a Canadian model and actor—to Adam Levine in Swift's "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." To be honest, we don't blame her for constantly letting him back in.
Vevo; Getty Images
Not only did Carney play Peter Parker in Broadway's Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, he also played Swift's partying-hard indie boyfriend in "I Knew You Were Trouble."
Vevo; Getty Images
This French actor and Ryan Gosling look-alike nabbed the titular role in Swift's Parisian-themed "Begin Again," stealing her heart on a Wednesday in a café.
Vevo; Getty Images
You may know him for playing a teen vampire in Vampire Academy or for dating Sarah Hyland, but we like to remember Sherwood for playing Swift's dream-worthy love interest in "Style."
Vevo; Getty Images
Swoon, swoon, swoon! That's literally the only word to describe O'Pry in "Blank Space." Fortunately, he's a model so we get to see him quite often. Fun fact: he was 2013's highest-paid male model after appearing in this music video.
Vevo; Getty Images
We've never doubted Eastwood's hotness, and his appearance in "Wildest Dreams" only heightened our obsession.
Which one of Swift's hunky pseudo-boyfriends did you swoon over? Sound off in the comments below!