It's her birthday and she'll fight if she wants to.

Darnell Nicole knows all too well that things can go from bad to worse when you gather the WAGS ladies together in one place. In this sneak peek from Sunday's new WAGS Miami episode, Darnell invites the ladies to celebrate her birthday and gets cornered by Astrid Bavaresco and Claudia Sampedro, who have some unwarranted life advice for the newly single mom.

"I've been going out trying to do something different and I'm having so much fun dating and talking to guys," Darnell explained. "And having these conversations that I needed for such a long time, feeding my soul, and I feel like I've been starving for so long that I'm putting other stuff on hold."