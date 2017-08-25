It's her birthday and she'll fight if she wants to.
Darnell Nicole knows all too well that things can go from bad to worse when you gather the WAGS ladies together in one place. In this sneak peek from Sunday's new WAGS Miami episode, Darnell invites the ladies to celebrate her birthday and gets cornered by Astrid Bavaresco and Claudia Sampedro, who have some unwarranted life advice for the newly single mom.
"I've been going out trying to do something different and I'm having so much fun dating and talking to guys," Darnell explained. "And having these conversations that I needed for such a long time, feeding my soul, and I feel like I've been starving for so long that I'm putting other stuff on hold."
While that's all fine and dandy, Astrid wants to make sure her priorities are straight. "I just don't want you to sleep on your career or anything like that because I've had conversations with you about where you envision yourself and where your career is," Astrid shared. "Even though you have these great friends who are inviting you to go out and to do all these things, also find people who motivate you to focus on your work, focus on your career."
"And I do. I have that, but at the same time I'm human," Darnell explained. "For real, that's where we're coming from," Claudia added. "It reminded me of me with my daughter when I left a negative relationship too and I did fill that void with going out and partying. And looking back on it now, Keana was so young, you know. I could have been there for her a lot more."
Helpful or not, Darnell isn't here for it. "I don't know where you think Cree is but I still take her to school every morning. At the same time, I'm just trying to find some direction. You all want me to crawl under a rock and cry myself to sleep?" Darnell asked. "No, I'm happy to be here," Astrid explained. "What I want you to see is that I see so much potential in you."
