Drake Wears Rihanna's Branded Socks Because Love Never Dies

Drake wears his heart on his...feet.

The 30-year-old rapper posted on Instagram this week a photo of him sitting on a couch and looking pensive while wearing a pair of socks from ex-girlfriend Rihanna's latest Fenty x Stance collection, which was released last week. They feature an illustration of the 29-year-old R&B singer sporting the red, green, yellow and black stripes mesh Tommy Hilfiger maxi dress she wears in the pair's 2016 "Work" music video.

"Trabajo," Drake wrote, using the Spanish word for "work."

In 2015, Rihanna was made a spokesmodel and contributing creative director of Stance socks and launched her first collection with the company that fall.

Rihanna and Drake: Romance Rewind

Drake and Rihanna first sparked romance rumors in 2009. They dated on and off for several years. In July 2016, months after "Work" was released, E! News learned the two stars were back together.

"He still loves her and never stopped. Rihanna is the one that's been not wanting to settle down in the past," a source told E! News at the time. "They are having fun spending time with each other. Their music together got them close again."

That August, Drake presented Rihanna with the most prestigious award at the 2016 Video Music Awards, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and said in a speech that she is "someone I've been in love with since I was 22-years-old. She's one of my best friends in the world."

But two months later, E! News learned Drake and Rihanna were no longer dating.

"They still love each other, but their schedules have gotten in the way," a source said, adding, "Anything can change between them though, for better or worse. They are still in each other's lives."

After their breakup, Drake was spotted with India Love and later with Jennifer Lopez for a few months. They cooled things off in February because of their packed schedules.

This past April, Drake and Rihanna reunited at a kid's birthday party.

