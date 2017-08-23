Netflix announced Wednesday which movie and TV titles will become available to stream in September—as well as which movies are being removed from its library. As E! News reported Tuesday, Beauty and the Beast—starring Dan Stevens and Emma Watson—is among the new additions, and several animated Disney titles—including Hercules, Mulan and Pocahontas—will also become accessible. A few horror classics, like A Nightmare on Elm Street and Scream, are making way for thrillers like Jaws and its three sequels (Jaws 2, Jaws 3 and Jaws: The Revenge).
Here is the complete list of titles arriving and departing next month:
Available Sept. 1:
Amores Perros
City of God
Dead Poets Society
Deep Blue Sea
Disney's Hercules
Disney's Mulan
Final Fantasy XIV: Dad of Light: Season 1
Fracture
Gangs of New York
Gone, Baby, Gone
High Risk
Hoodwinked
Hotel for Dogs
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1
Little Evil
Maniac: Season 1
Outside Man: Volume 2
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach
She's Gotta Have It
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography
The Last Shaman
The Lost Brother
The Rugrats Movie
The Secret Garden
The Squid and the Whale
West Coast Customs: Season 5
Who the F--K Is That Guy
Available Sept. 2:
Vincent N Roxxy
Available Sept. 4:
Graduation
Available Sept. 5:
Carrie Pilby
Facing Darkness
Like Crazy
Marc Maron: Too Real
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
Available Sept. 6:
A Good American
Hard Tide
Available Sept. 7:
The Blacklist: Season 4
Available Sept. 8:
#realityhigh
Apaches: Season 1
BoJack Horseman: Season 4
Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi
Fire Chasers: Season 1
Greenhouse Academy: Season 1
Joaquín Reyes: Una y No Más
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2
The Confession Tapes: Season 1
The Walking Dead: Season 7
Available Sept. 9:
Portlandia: Season 7
Available Sept. 11:
The Forgotten
Available Sept. 12:
Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster
Available Sept. 13:
Offspring: Season 7
Ghost of the Mountains
Available Sept. 14:
Disney's Pocahontas
Available Sept. 15:
American Vandal: Season 1
First They Killed My Father
Foo Fighters: Back and Forth
George Harrison: Living in the Material World
Larceny
Project Mc²: Part 5
Rumble
Strong Island
VeggieTales in the City: Season 2
Available Sept. 18:
Call the Midwife: Series 6
The Journey Is the Destination
Available Sept. 19:
Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Jerry Before Seinfeld
Love, Sweat and Tears
Available Sept. 20:
Carol
Available Sept. 21: Gotham: Season 3
Available Sept. 22:
Fuller House: New Episodes
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1
The Samaritan
Available Sept. 23:
Alien Arrival
Available Sept. 25:
Dark Matter: Season 3
Available Sept. 26:
Bachelorette
Night School
Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4
Available Sept. 27:
Absolutely Anything
Available Sept. 29:
Big Mouth: Season 1
Club de Cuervos: Season 3
Gerald's Game
Real Rob: Season 2
Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1