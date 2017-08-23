Cruise—famous for doing his own daredevil stunts onscreen—has been in excellent shape his entire life, thanks to a set diet and exercise regimen. The generous actor will often share his tips and tricks—and even his personal chef's services—with his co-stars, as he did with his Mission: Impossible co-star Simon Pegg in 2015. The chef made the cast "insanely good food," Pegg told E! News at the time, "which wasn't like boring rabbit food or a protein shake. It was like great stews and these lovely little dates filled with peanut butter and sprinkled with coconut for snacks, and these little balls of truffle that were great. It was like, 'How ripped can I get at 45?' You know? It was kind of exciting to push it and see if I could be the guy I always wanted to be."

Cruise didn't force his diet on anyone, though. "He was like, 'Here: If you want to do this thing that I do, do it, too.' It was all him," Pegg said. "It was given to us by him. And we totally sort of relished the idea. But occasionally at the end of the day, you'd eat the chocolate on your bed pillow because we couldn't resist it. Me and [Rebecca Ferguson] had this joke about it. It was like, 'Did you eat your chocolates?' But Tom never did. Tom is disciplined to a T. It's amazing."