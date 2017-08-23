YouTube
YouTube
Everyone in Hollywood knows Tom Cruise works his butt off.
And speaking of the actor's butt, a Twitter user named @iluvbutts247 shared a screenshot from the 2007 movie Valkyrie earlier this week, which showed Cruise on crawling his hands and knees with his butt facing the camera. "hello, please, i present the theory that for one single shot in Valkyrie (2008), at 5:12, tom cruise wears a fake butt," @iluvbutts247 wrote. "observe."
Afterward, people began to debate whether Cruise had padded his bottom to shoot the scene:
could be CGI— jamison (@jhermann) August 21, 2017
A different Twitter user, @trismac, responded to @iluvbutts247 with a screenshot from another point in the scene, writing, "That's a weird angle. Here's another where it's normal." Another Twitter user, @toonhound, brought the original tweet to Christopher McQuarrie's attention, as he co-wrote and produced Valkyrie and has worked with Cruise on six other films.
"@chrismcquarrie care to address?" @toonhound asked.
But McQuarrie refused to confirm or deny whether that was Cruise's muscular butt. "At 12k retweets and climbing, why would I ever add clarity to this thread?" he responded. "#Valkyrie."
Twitter isn't the only social media platform intrigued by Cruise's curves; a Tumblr account, titled "F--k Yeah, Tom Cruise's Ass," regularly publishes photos of the actor's perky posterior. The obsession doesn't end there; a three-second video, titled "Tom Cruise's Juicy Ass (From Valkyrie)," was uploaded to YouTube in 2011 and has since been watched over 16,500 times.
In the end, Twitter seemed to agree Cruise was wearing butt pads—for safety, not vanity.
Cruise—famous for doing his own daredevil stunts onscreen—has been in excellent shape his entire life, thanks to a set diet and exercise regimen. The generous actor will often share his tips and tricks—and even his personal chef's services—with his co-stars, as he did with his Mission: Impossible co-star Simon Pegg in 2015. The chef made the cast "insanely good food," Pegg told E! News at the time, "which wasn't like boring rabbit food or a protein shake. It was like great stews and these lovely little dates filled with peanut butter and sprinkled with coconut for snacks, and these little balls of truffle that were great. It was like, 'How ripped can I get at 45?' You know? It was kind of exciting to push it and see if I could be the guy I always wanted to be."
Cruise didn't force his diet on anyone, though. "He was like, 'Here: If you want to do this thing that I do, do it, too.' It was all him," Pegg said. "It was given to us by him. And we totally sort of relished the idea. But occasionally at the end of the day, you'd eat the chocolate on your bed pillow because we couldn't resist it. Me and [Rebecca Ferguson] had this joke about it. It was like, 'Did you eat your chocolates?' But Tom never did. Tom is disciplined to a T. It's amazing."