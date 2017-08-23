It appears Amber Rose is living and letting one romance die.

While it can take awhile to get over a former flame, the process can be even slower when their face is permanently etched on your arm. Perhaps such was the case for Amber Rose, who was sporting body art of her ex-husband Wiz Khalifauntil recently.

While stepping out this week, fans couldn't help but notice that she had replaced the familiar face of her former beau with a portrait of another famous musical man. On the back of her upper arm, it looks like she swapped out Wiz for Slash, the iconic lead guitarist for Guns N' Roses. The new ink features a man with long, curly hair and sunglasses—two of the rocker's signature attributes.

Last week, the star gave one major hint that change was ahead when she shared a snap of herself laying while tattoo artist Bobby Serna got to work on her arm. In a self-described "boss" move, she had a manicurist working on her nails at the same time. Out with the old, in with the new—as they say!