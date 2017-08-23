It's possible Downey, Favreau and Paltrow (who recently appeared together in Spider-Man: Homecoming) are taking part in Avengers 4, which was previously known as Infinity War: Part 2.

This marks Paltrow's first appearance in an Avengers movie since the first film in the series was released in 2012. While Favreau was an executive producer on The Avengers and its sequel, 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, he did not reprise his role as Stark's bodyguard in either movie.

In addition to Downey, Avengers: Infinity War boasts an all-star cast that includes Dave Bautista, Paul Bettany, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benicio Del Toro, Vin Diesel, Chris Evans, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Holland, Scarlett Johansson, Pom Klementieff, Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen, Chris Pratt, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Cobie Smulders, Sebastian Stan and Benedict Wong. The Marvel movie will premiere in theaters May 4, 2018.

Samuel L. Jackson will not be reprising his role as Nick Fury in either Avengers movie. "I wasn't in the 'superhero argument' movie [Captain America: Civil War], I'm not in Avengers 3 and 4. They're shooting them now, and they haven't called me yet," he told Yahoo! Movies last week while promoting The Hitman's Bodyguard. "They wouldn't let me go to Black Panther-ville, so it's kinda like how you gonna make a black Marvel movie and not let Nick Fury show up in it?!"