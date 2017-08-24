We're not saying he's good or not a danger to all of Westeros, but what if the Night King is only bad in the same way that everyone else is bad—he murders people, but only because those people are threatening him and his people?

Based on the level of reverence he's being given in this show, there has to be more to the Night King than just Big Scary Bad Guy. Villains who are just villains—Ramsay Bolton, Joffrey Lannister, Walder Frey—don't last long on this show, and if the Night King and his army really is the biggest thing to worry about at this point, we've got to have more of a reason to care about him, whether we're fearing him or just anticipating him doing anything other than standing there or throwing spears.

Plus, if he were really truly evil, why wouldn't he have targeted the dragon that was sitting on the ground, not moving, carrying a big group of people towards escape? His choice of Viserion seemed very deliberate, and not just in a convenient plot kind of way.