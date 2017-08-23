Someone's going to diner in season two of Riverdale.

E! News has your exclusive first look at the official key art for season two, and it looks like Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe, at the very least, will never be the same.

Of course, season one featured a father murdering his son and then hanging himself, and then ended with Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) getting shot in the diner, and he appeared to be dying in Archie's (KJ Apa) arms while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) informed us via voiceover that this was no random robbery, and that someone in that diner was targeted.

Somehow, season two looks like it might take the darkness in Riverdale even further.