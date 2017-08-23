Someone's going to diner in season two of Riverdale.
E! News has your exclusive first look at the official key art for season two, and it looks like Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe, at the very least, will never be the same.
Of course, season one featured a father murdering his son and then hanging himself, and then ended with Fred Andrews (Luke Perry) getting shot in the diner, and he appeared to be dying in Archie's (KJ Apa) arms while Jughead (Cole Sprouse) informed us via voiceover that this was no random robbery, and that someone in that diner was targeted.
Somehow, season two looks like it might take the darkness in Riverdale even further.
The CW
What we know for sure is that Archie will have a lot on his plate in the aftermath of his dad's shooting, but he's not the only one.
Veronica's (Camila Mendes) dad is now out of jail and back in town (played by Mark Consuelos), while Betty (Lili Reinhart) is still reeling from the news that she has a secret older brother, and Jughead is on his way to joining the Southside Serpents.
Plus, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) just burned her house down after her father killed himself, so everyone is kind of a big, beautiful mess right now.
The poster above also features Josie (Ashleigh Murray) and Kevin (Casey Cott), who will be playing even bigger roles in the group this season.
Riverdale returns Wednesday, October 11 at 8 p.m. on the CW.