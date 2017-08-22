Like they always say, anything can happen on live TV.

As America's Got Talent broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Tuesday night, viewers not only witnessed a couple technical difficulties. They also experienced a disagreement between Mel B and Simon Cowell.

After escape artist Demian Aditya performed his act, Simon decided to share a unique critique.

"I kind of think it will be like Mel B's wedding night," he shared. "A lot of anticipation, not much promise."

Before Simon could even finish his thought, Mel B grabbed her Dunkin Donuts mug and poured the remaining drink on her co-worker.