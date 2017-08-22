Some things you just can't leave on the dance floor.

As Maddie Ziegler continues her successful career outside of the Dance Moms franchise, fans can't help but notice a special guy in several of her Instagram posts.

For those who haven't already guessed, it's boyfriend Jack Kelly.

Earlier this month, the pair marked eight months together with a simple stroll through The Americana at Brand in Glendale, Calif.

In earlier weeks, the duo also documented trips to the Disneyland Resort, LACMA Museum and other Southern California landmarks.