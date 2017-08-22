John M. Heller/Getty Images
From the beach to the hospital!
Laguna Beach star Jason Wahler and his wife Ashley Slack welcomed a daughter named Delilah Ray Wahler on Monday.
"We are so unbelievably in love! We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives and never thought we could love someone so much," the couple revealed to ETonline.com
The outlet also reported that baby Delilah was born at 8:16 a.m. in Newport Beach, California, weighed in at 7 lbs., 12 oz. and measured 21 inches long.
The new parents also said that Delilah is already a "daddy’s girl" and that Jason “loves to swaddle and cuddle with her.”
In February, Ashley announced the happy news on Instagram with a photo of a sonogram and a baby onesie and matching hat.
"LOVE + MARRIAGE = BABY," she captioned the sweet photo. "#werehavingababy #happiness #love #soexcited #august #2017thebestyearyet #babywahler." Jason then reposted the photo, writing, "So blessed!"
At the time of their pregnancy announcement in late February, Ashley told E! News, "Jason and I are so thrilled to be starting our own family and making traditions together! This baby is such a blessing to us and we can not wait to see what he or she will look like! We are both really looking forward to spending all of our first holidays with a new baby and creating so many new memories along the way!"
The couple wed in October 2013 in Malibu, Calif. after nearly a year-long engagement.
It's certainly an exciting time for Jason and his former castmates from Laguna Beach and The Hills. Both ex-girlfriend Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port just gave birth to their first babies. Heidi Montag is also pregnant with her first.
Congratulations, Jason, Ashley and Delilah!