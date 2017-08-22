From the beach to the hospital!

Laguna Beach star Jason Wahler and his wife Ashley Slack welcomed a daughter named Delilah Ray Wahler on Monday.

"We are so unbelievably in love! We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives and never thought we could love someone so much," the couple revealed to ETonline.com

The outlet also reported that baby Delilah was born at 8:16 a.m. in Newport Beach, California, weighed in at 7 lbs., 12 oz. and measured 21 inches long.

The new parents also said that Delilah is already a "daddy’s girl" and that Jason “loves to swaddle and cuddle with her.”