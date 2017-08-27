Pink then accepted the prestigious award and during her speech she quickly recounted a time recently when her 6-year-old daughter said to her, "I am the ugliest girl I know," explaining that she feared that she looked like a boy.

Pink explained she was perturbed by her young daughter's harsh words about herself and decided to get into action. She explained to the crowd, "I went home and I made a PowerPoint presentation for her and in that presentation, there were androgynous rock stars and artists that live their truth and are probably made fun of every day of their lives and carry on. [They] wave their flag, and inspire the rest of us. These are artists like Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Annie Lennox, Prince, Janis Joplin, George Michael, Elton John, so many artists."

Pink then explained to her daughter (and the audience) that she too had been mocked for being too masculine, for being "too strong," for having short hair, but that she has refused to warp herself to make other people feel comfortable with who she was as a woman.

"Baby, girl, we don't change, we take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl," she recounted. "We help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty. And to all of the artists here, I am so inspired by all of you. Thank you for being your true selves. And for, for lighting the way for us."