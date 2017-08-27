MTV Video Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Lorde, Demi Lovato and More Stars

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Alessandra Ambrosio

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Met Gala 2017, Best Beauty, Kylie Jenner

The Story Behind Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Bob: "When Donatella Says Blond, You Go Blond!"

Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port

Remember When Justin Timberlake Dissed The Hills at the 2007 MTV VMAs?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Buckle up music lovers because we're in for one unforgettable and outrageous evening.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards are finally here and your favorite singers, bands and performers from all over the world are descending upon Los Angeles for what is sure to be an OMG-filled show.

Hosted by Katy Perry and The Weeknd, who tie for the second most amount of nominations this year, will hit the stage along with a few famous friends.

Additionally, 30 Seconds to Mars, Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony and Lorde will be delighting the crowds with sure-to-be show-stopping performances. Ed Sheeran, who has been busy touring North America, will also perform a song off his chart-topping album. 

Plus, all eyes are on Pink as she accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

But before any of this can happen, we must talk about the red carpet looks. From Lorde's feathery frock to Cardi B's white ensemble and Demi Lovato's black lace number, tonight's guest list is more than impressive.

The annual event will air live tonight from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. at 8 p.m. ET.So without further ado, take a look at what your favorite stars are wearing in our jam-packed gallery updating throughout the evening below.

Demi Lovato, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer was looking confident in a sexy black and lace number.

Jenelle Evans, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Jenelle Evans

The mother of three rocks a bustier top and and a voluminous black skirt for the event The Forum.

Lil Yachty, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Lil Yachty

Music man goes for an old-school collegiate look for the fun-filled show.

Article continues below

Rory Kramer, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Rory Kramer

The star wears yellow to the music show.

Cardi B, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Cardi B

The hip hop star hopped into a white pantsuit and skirt ensemble for the MTV award show.

Sibley Scoles, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sibley Scoles

The E! News correspondent put on the razzle dazzle on the red carpet.

Article continues below

Lorde, MTV Video Music Awards 2017

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Lorde

The New Zealander looks like a princess in purple and feathers at the 2017 MTV VMAs.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

Watch the Fashion Police 2017 MTV Video Music Awards special Monday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ 2017 MTV VMAs , Katy Perry , VG , Top Stories , Demi Lovato , Lorde , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.