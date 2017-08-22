Crop tops are a big part of your summer uniform, but do they have a place in your fall wardrobe? Yes and no.

We're not saying that when temps drop you can simply whip out your lightweight spaghetti strap and expect it to keep you warm. However, with a little strategic shopping, you can certainly bare your midriff when its chilly.

How? For one, think thicker. Chunkier fabrics are warmer, whether it be a sweater-like material or a weighty beaded bodice. Another important factor: Look for a long-sleeved version of the shrunken shirt.