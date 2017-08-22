25 Crop Tops You Can (and Should) Transition Into Your Fall Wardrobe

by Taylor Stephan

Crop tops are a big part of your summer uniform, but do they have a place in your fall wardrobe? Yes and no.

We're not saying that when temps drop you can simply whip out your lightweight spaghetti strap and expect it to keep you warm. However, with a little strategic shopping, you can certainly bare your midriff when its chilly.

How? For one, think thicker. Chunkier fabrics are warmer, whether it be a sweater-like material or a weighty beaded bodice. Another important factor: Look for a long-sleeved version of the shrunken shirt.

With so many cold-weather friendly options and so many designs, investing in a crop top as we near the end of summer doesn't seem so crazy after all.

Branded: Crop Tops for Fall

Topshop

Topshop Balloon Sleeve Bardot Crop Top, $48

Branded: Crop Tops for Fall

Pretty Little Thing

Pretty Little Thing Black Polka Dot Layered Sleeve Crop Top, $50

Branded: Crop Tops for Fall

Pretty Little Thing

Pretty Little Thing Red Frill Edge Crop Top, $20

Branded: Crop Tops for Fall

Missguided

Missguided Nude Drawstring Hem Blouson Sleeve Crop Top, $31

Branded: Crop Tops for Fall

Pretty Little Thing

Pretty Little Thing Alexandra White Tie Front Flare Bardot Crop Top, $27

Branded: Crop Tops for Fall

Topshop

Topshop Tie Sleeve Crop Top by Love, $68

Branded: Crop Tops for Fall

Pretty Little Thing

Pretty Little Thing Cold Shoulder Ruffle Detail Crop Top, $40

Branded: Crop Tops for Fall

Missguided

Missguided Red Oriental Print Tie Front Crop Top, $38

Branded: Crop Tops for Fall

Pretty Little Thing

Pretty Little Thing Red Puff Sleeve Bardot Crop Top, $40

Branded: Crop Tops for Fall

Lisa Marie Fernandez

Lisa Marie Fernandez Dree Cropped Striped Cotton-Blend Wrap Top, $152

Branded: Crop Tops for Fall

Missguided

Missguided Blue Puff Sleeve Pleated Crop Top, $38

Branded: Crop Tops for Fall

Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli Cropped Embroidered Stretch-Knit Top, $414

Branded: Crop Tops for Fall

Cinq a Sept

Cinq a Sept Rosella Cropped Crepe Top, $165

Branded: Crop Tops for Fall

Missguided

Missguided Blue Shirred Paisley Bardot Crop Top, $31

Branded: Crop Tops for Fall

Topshop

Topshop Print Broderie Crop Top, $30

Branded: Crop Tops for Fall

MSGM

MSGM High-Neck Floral-Knit Cropped Top, $144

Branded: Crop Tops for Fall

Topshop

Topshop Half Sleeve Wrap Rib Top, $15

Branded: Crop Tops for Fall

Opening Ceremony

Opening Ceremony Cropped Off-the-Shoulder Ribbed Cotton-Blend Top, $195

Branded: Crop Tops for Fall

Self-Portrait

Self-Portrait Peony Lace Cropped Top, $150

Branded: Crop Tops for Fall

Alice + Olivia

Alice + Olivia Pire Beaded Tulle Top, $199

Branded: Crop Tops for Fall

Zimmermann

Zimmermann Caravan Ruffled Cropped Top, $205

Branded: Crop Tops for Fall

Topshop

Topshop Tall Hook & Eye Stripe Crop Top, $30

Branded: Crop Tops for Fall

Missguided

Missguided Khaki Hammered Satin Bardot Crop Top, $38

Branded: Crop Tops for Fall

Lisa Marie Fernandez

Lisa Marie Fernandez Cropped Pointelle-Trimmed Linen Top, $395

Branded: Crop Tops for Fall

Topshop

Topshop Long Sleeve Choker Top, $15

Long live the crop top! 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

