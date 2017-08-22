Selena Gomez and The Weeknd: Are They Working on New Music Together?

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ben Affleck

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella

Nikki Bella Reveals the Name of Her and Brie's New Wine!

Lil' Kim, Tyler Henry, Hollywood Medium

Tyler Henry Connects Lil' Kim to Her "Soulmate" in Shocking Hollywood Medium Sneak Peek: "That's Crazy!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are still going strong! 

The duo has been dating for 8 months and from the looks of it things seem to be getting pretty serious. This summer has been good to them and they are very happy together. According to sources, there have been no breaks or major arguments in their relationship. 

The couple has been spotted doing some grocery shopping, going on dates to comedy clubs, and The Weeknd recently posted an adorable photo of the couple playing video games and cuddling. 

But we haven't forgotten that this power couple is also made up of the two hottest musicians in the game, so does that mean new music is coming? Word on the street is that they may be working on new songs and projects together and The Weeknd is feeling really inspired by Selena.

Watch

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Date Night at Disneyland

Get all the latest details on the hot couple in the video above! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Selena Gomez , The Weeknd , Couples , Music , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.