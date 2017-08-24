Raymond Hall/GC Images
The next time you reach for your usual neutral heels, think: what wouldAnna Kendrick do?
On and off the screen, the actress dares to be different (which includes wardrobe choices like this one), so it shouldn't be much of a surprise that she's taking wardrobe risks. Anna's swapped her usual black pumps for blue ones and we're actually really into it.
Of course, the color isn't as universal as your favorite shades, but it does pair well with most things and, in general, adds some much-needed flair to any outfit. Play with different hues (Anna's heels are royal blue, but a nice navy is easy to fit with really any wash of denim), change up shoe styles (ankle boots are big this fall) and remember to keep the rest of your look relatively simple so the color's impact isn't lost.
Just wait, blue shoes might just be the hottest trend this fall, so stock up now before the world catches on!
