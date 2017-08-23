Italy looks good on Amal Clooney.

After the British barrister gave birth to her twins, she and her famous husband George Clooneyhopped on a private jet and headed to their home away from home in Lake Como, where they've been vacationing since early July. Amid diaper changes and late-night feedings, the A-list pair has also managed—with the help of night nurses and Amal's mother—to steal away some time for romantic dinners and quality time together and with friends at some of Italy's most exclusive spots.

As every woman knows, a date night is not complete, of course, without a sensational ensemble to match and Amal is no stranger to that philosophy. From a vintage silk shift to a tank top fit for a round of tennis, Clooney's style saw no bounds throughout the past month spent out and about in northern Italy.

Here's a look back at all of the fierce ensembles she's sported so far. Alexander and Ella, it's never too early to start taking notes!