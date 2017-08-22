A not-so long time ago (two months ago actually) in a galaxy far, far away (Star Wars' official website, to be precise), Lucasfilm announced it would be parting ways with the directorial team of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller for its untitled Han Solo film. Days later, the film company revealed it would be bringing on Hollywood heavyweight Ron Howard to finish the film. Lucasfilm revealed that re-shoots would begin July 11. Since then, all seemed to be back on track for the film and its stars. But not for everyone.

Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported that The Night Of actor Michael K. Williams' character has been completely cut from the film because he could not be there for re-shoots, due to his commitment to spy drama The Red Sea Diving Resort, which he booked after filming was believed to be completed for the Han Solo project.

Williams' role in the biographic film The Red Sea Diving Resort, currently filming in South Africa opposite stars Chris Evans and Sir Ben Kingsley, is quite substantial, making it impossible for him to act in both.